Lil Uzi Vert Rapping With A Fan At A Gas Station [Video]

Lil Uzi Vert is for the people! There have been countless times Uzi has been found somewhere in Philly doing regular things. Like that one time when he randomly pulled up to a school bus in the middle of North Philly to say watsup to the kids. This time Lil Uzi was outside of a gas station having a whole cypher with a fan! They went back and forth and the fan surprisingly kept up.

