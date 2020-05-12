LadiesFirst: Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion Make History

Last week after Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé broke the internet with the surprise collaboration with the “Savage” Remix for charity, a few days later Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj stopped the world with their highly anticipated collaboration for “Say So”; this week all four ladies made history.

On Monday (May 12), it was announced that both Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion both achieved their first number with the release of the remixes, but in addition to making personal achievements, this is the first time in history that a collab between two female rappers has reached No. 1, and the first female-fronted rap songs have taken up the top two slots.

According to Billboard, Doja Cat’s “Say So,” featuring Nicki Minaj, leaped from No. 6 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking each artist’s first leader on the list. The song surges to the top following the arrival of its remix with Minaj, allowing the “Yikes” rapper to shatter the record for the longest wait for a first Hot 100 No. 1, by total career entries, as “Say So” is her 109th charted title on the tally.

Meg Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, rose from No. 4 to No. 2 on the Hot 100, similarly sparked by Beyoncé having joined on a remix, making the hit the fourth time Beyoncé has now secured Top 10 hits in four different decades — the only other woman to have achieved this feat is Mariah Carey.

Although the “Moo” rapper claimed she was joking when she promised fans an NSFW thank you flash if she achieved her goal of making the remix to her hit song “Say So” number one, she did retweet a fan video of herself kissing the phone to show appreciation.

Of course, when the news hit the hitmakers had something to say, check out their celebratory reactions below.

I’m happy to be apart of the history that was made today 😭😭😭 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 11, 2020

Man, I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to be a part of this kind of history. I love all the girls involved. It just feels like an epic moment to witness & be a part of @ the same damn time. ♥️😘🦄 https://t.co/RSH9GIvMnn — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

