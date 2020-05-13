Lil Dicky Surpasses Donald Glover + Here’s When Future’s ‘High Off Life’ Album Drops [VIDEO]

The Morning Hustle
Have you watched Lil Dicky’s new show Dave yet? Headkrack is a huge fan and apparently so are tons of other people. According to a report from Deadline, it just became FX’s highest ranked comedy series surpassing Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover’s hit series Atlanta.

In other news, Disney is has found a new way to lure subscribers to Disney+ with a major upcoming release, and it looks like Future is set for a new album titled High Off Life and will feature Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and more! With all the other news surround Future this week, it’ll be interesting to see what he has to say on this project!

Are you looking forward to this album?

Life Is Still Good: New Future & Drake Track “Desires” Leaks, Twitter Is All In

Life Is Still Good: New Future & Drake Track “Desires” Leaks, Twitter Is All In

Life Is Still Good: New Future & Drake Track “Desires” Leaks, Twitter Is All In

[caption id="attachment_837500" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] The pairing of Drake and Future culminated into the well-received What A Time To Be Alive joint project, and they went back into the lab for the “Life Is Good” single earlier this month. A new track, “Desires,” was leaked Friday morning (Jan. 31) and Twitter looks to be in approval. Not much is known about “Desires” but a snippet of the track first made its rounds last summer via Future’s Instagram account. This time, Drake leaked the track to his October’s Very Own Soundcloud account and if the reaction on the streaming service is any indication, the song is already a new fave for many. That same fervor carried over onto Twitter, where fans are championing another big release in Lil Wayne’s Funeral album. As for “Desires,” it opens with Future’s auto-tuned vocals and Drake’s warm chorus, with the Canadian star taking the handoff from his Atlanta compatriot on the second half of the track. Check out “Desires” below and keep scrolling to see the reactions. https://soundcloud.com/octobersveryown/desires — Photo: Getty

