Philadelphians Can Now Get Free Rent During The Pandemic: Here’s How You Can Sign Up

City officials are assisting low-income families by helping them stay afloat during difficult times.

The city recently launched its COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program in efforts to cover the rent of families struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This new program will aid over 3,000 households affected by COVID-19.

“A lot of landlords in Philly are small business people themselves, can’t afford to miss several months of income, so for them, this program is going to be very helpful,” said Gregory Heller, Senior vice president of community investment for Philadelphia Housing.

In order to be eligible for the program, renters must be caught up on all rent payments that occurred before April.

Payments also cannot exceed $2,500 over the next three months.

All applications must be completed and submitted by Saturday at 5 p.m.

