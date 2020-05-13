The Cherry Hill Walmart had an unusual fire inside the store but superman came to the rescue! Philly man @147_mister saved the day as he was walking around Walmart shopping for all his quarantine needs he noticed a fire in one of the Ailes. There was not a lot of time to make a decision so he took the matter into his own hands and put the fire out himself!

A true neighborhood hero! As you listen to the audio you hear people thanking him and the only thing he wanted in return was a Walmart job application. PAY THAT MAN!

Philly Man Puts Out A Fire In The Cherry Hill Walmart & Wants A Job In Return! [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

