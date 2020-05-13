Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star Arrested For Using Coronavirus Relief To Buy Jewelry

"Ferrari Karlie" Single Release Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Maurice Fayne, aka “Arkansas Mo”, was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he stole money loaned through the government to help employees and businesses manage the coronavirus pandemic. According to prosecutors in the case Fayne used the money to buy jewelry and other personal items.

 

 

Documents show that under Paycheck Protection Program Fayne applied for a $3,735,500 loan for his Georgia company called Flame Trucking. In the application Fayne said the money would be used for retaining workers, maintain payroll and mortgage and utility payments. The bank gave him $2 million, which he allegedly used to buy $85,000 in jewelry and spent another $40,000 for child support. Fayne has denied using the  Paycheck Protection Program to any other the things he is accused of.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

 

________

2015 Los Angeles Film Festival - "Love And Basketball" Screening

Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2145990" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty[/caption] 20 years later, Love and Basketball is still widely named one of our favorite black love stories.  Monica Wright and Quincy McCall quickly became #CoupleGoals when the friends-turned-lovers showed us at a young age how to deal with love, friendships and passion. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Debuting on April 16 in 2000, the legendary film's story pulls at the heartstrings as we watched childhood friends organically fall in love to become life companions sharing their drive for basketball. The movie is star-studded with well-known actors like Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Regina Hall, and more. After 20 years, here's what the cast is up to now...

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star Arrested For Using Coronavirus Relief To Buy Jewelry  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Headlines
Close