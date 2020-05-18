Philly: Group Of Teenagers Jump Old Man At Gas Station (Girard Ave)

Now this is just plain wrong. A video surfaced of a group of teenagers being loud and obnoxious at a gas station where they decided to start picking on an elderly man. The older gentlemen did not back down so the teens took it to another level and started beating him up.

One of the teenagers hit the old man in what it appeared to be a baseball bat. These kids obviously need a good ole woopin’ from there parents when they get home to straighten up!

