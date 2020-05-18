Watch Nick Cannon’s Emotional Speech As He Graduates From Howard University

Nick Cannon is a graduate of the class of 2020, the rapper/comedian/television personality shared news of his accomplishment via Twitter stating, “I graduated from Howard University @howarduniversity1867 today! Received a degree in Criminology/Administration of Justice and minor in Africana Studies! Had the opportunity to speak at the virtual ceremony, Master and PhD! #HU2020.”

Cannon says he was inspired to enroll into college by Nelson Mandela in 2016, he shared a quote by the activist with his fellow classmates, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’ and with that said I have officially enrolled at Howard University.”

