Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Stunning Physique After Lockdown Workout

Jennifer Lopez is winning during the lockdown as she showed off her killer body on Instagram on Sunday.

The singer/actress was shown wearing a camo sports bra with matching leggings, her hair up in a messy bun, “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you,” along with the hashtag #CamoFriday,” Lopez captioned the workout pic.

Other snaps J. Lo shared over the weekend included a throwback picture and video from her hit movie, “Monster In Law” where she starred opposite Jane Fonda. “Celebrating 15 Years of #MonsterInLaw!” Jennifer wrote.

On Sunday, Jennifer posted a sentimental picture of her hugging her fiancee Alex Rodriguez from behind while he read the New York Times, she captioned the intimate moment, “When the headlines look like this, it’s so important to hug the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them. #LifeIsPrecious #Grateful #SundayMood.”

