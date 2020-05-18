Janet Jackson Celebrates 54th Birthday with Stunning Photo That Proves She Is Ageless

Janet Jackson is ageless in a new photo she posted on Instagram in celebration of her 54th birthday.

Photographed in all black by Jean-Paul Goode, Jackson remains fresh-faced and youthful as she struck a sexy pose with arms folded, Jackson described the picture as “quite sexy.”

The “Rhythm Nation” singer thanked her dancers who also sent birthday wishes with a dance video in celebration of the iconic singer set to her hit, Escapade.

“UUUUUGGGGGHHHH. I’m really speechless that u guys thought to do this for me. How thoughtful and I miss all of u!” wrote Jackson. Another Instagram post showed Jackson dancing as she entered a small party in her honor.

