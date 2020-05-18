Still Snitchin’: Tekashi 6ix9ine Posts Video of Snoop Dogg Allegedly Having Affair, Tags His Wife

Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn’t even been home a few weeks and already the most famous snitch in Hip-Hop history has found himself in social media drama with some of the rap game’s biggest names.

Not even a week after getting called out by Meek Mill for his dime dropping ways, Tekashi’s now turning his attention to non other than Tha Doggfather, Snoop Dogg. Not too long ago Instagram model and socialite (those are actually things in 2020), Celina Powell began spreading the word that she and the very married Snoop Dogg were creeping on the low and claimed to have proof of their secret affair.

Looking to get back at Snoop for posting a message on his release date in which Snoop said “f*ck 69” and told Meek Mill to avoid taking on 6ix9ine so he could remain “sucka free,” Tekashi not only posted the video that Powell was advertising but also tagged his wife, Shante Broadus on the post.

“For 2 years while I was in jail PEOPLE STARTED WITH ME trying to end my career and it didn’t work now they say LEAVE ME ALONE this the world we live in GO APOLOGIZE TO YA WIFE @bosslady_ent.”

Talk about living up to your label of snitch.

The videos in question seem to feature Celina Powell kicking it in Snoop’s humble abode and the other has Powell facetiming with Snoop on her phone getting ready to meet up.

Tekashi has since deleted the post but still, it happened and we’re sure Snoop and his wife aren’t going to be too happy about it but for different reasons.

It should be noted that at the height of his popularity and pre-snitching days, it was rumored that Tekashi 6ix9ine and his Trey Nine Gangsters crew were out in Los Angeles looking to personally speak to Snoop Dogg in order to build a bridge with the rap OG but were denied any kind of access to Snoop at the time. This was around the same time that Tekashi was embroiled in a war of words with LA Bloods and even Mexican gang members at the time.

Couple that with Snoop calling out Tekashi and we guess that was enough for 6ix9ine to revert back to what he knows best: telling.

Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts on the situation.

Still Snitchin': Tekashi 6ix9ine Posts Video of Snoop Dogg Allegedly Having Affair, Tags His Wife

