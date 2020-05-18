Here’s How Ashanti Feels About A Verzuz Battle With Keyshia Cole

The Verzuz battles created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland continue to give music fans something to look forward to as new and live music take a backseat to the Coronavirus.

The latest installment of the virtual event took place on Saturday, May 16th, as Nelly and Ludacris went song-for-song with their hit records. The celebration of the artist’s music brought over 450,000 fans to watch the epic battle.

Fat Joe was on Instagram Live with Ashanti over the weekend and he brought up another possible Verzuz battle that got fans excited, Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole.

Ashanti responded to the possible match up saying, “Listen, if they want to see it, I ain’t mad.”

Ashanti and Keyshia formally collaborated on “Woman to Woman,” a title song that was featured on Keyshia’s 2012 album of the same name. If Ashanti and Keyshia Cole were to go song-for-song it would be the second female Verzuz following Jill Scott and Erykah Badu’s Mother’s day celebration.

