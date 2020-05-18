Fat Joe’s ‘What’s Luv’ Was Suppose to Feature Jennifer Lopez, Not Ashanti

Fat Joe interviewed Ashanti on his Instagram Live.

Many will remember that Ashanti appeared on Fat Joe’s hit song, What’s Luv.

During the interview, Fat Joe shocked Ashanti when he revealed that she was not the first choice to be on his song.

He said Irv Gotti and Ja Rule woke him up at 3a to tell him they had a song for him.

Fat Joe arrived to the studio at 4a to hear the song. Ashanti’s vocals were on the song when Irv and Ja Rule told Fat Joe that the plan was to take her off and replace her with Jennifer Lopez.

They said the concept of the song was to have a Latino feel.

Fat Joe said no and wanted to keep Ashanti on the track.

Ashanti never knew. She found out for the first time when Fat Joe told her during his Instagram Live.

She commented, he stayed pullin songs from me. It is understood that “he” is Irv Gotti.

