Usher Faces Backlash After Saying Nicki Minaj Is a “Product of Lil Kim”

Usher hopped on Instagram Live with Swizz Beats after the Ludacris & Nelly battle.

As they were recapping the battle, they discussed who should battle next.

The concept of Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim came up.

Usher seemed hesitant about it saying that Nicki is a product of Lil Kim.

You already know the Barbz did not like that statement.

Some said that Lil Kim took a lot of heat when you she came on the rap scene for being too sexual in both rap style and appearance. Now a majority of the female rappers do the exact same thing so in essence, a majority of the female rappers are products of her.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: