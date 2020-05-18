In Feburary, Ne-Yo confirmed a divorce from his wife after four years. It looks like he has gained a new perspective on life due to the coronavirus quarantine. ““I’ll say this. When you’re faced with a pandemic and you see people dying daily, a bunch of people dying all the time. It really puts things into perspective for you.” So it looks like his marriage with Crystal Renay has a new life and we love seeing this!

Teyana Taylor shares an adorable moment with her daughter, and feud between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Snoop Dogg has escalated after 6ix9ine appeared to seemingly imply Snoop had snitched on Death Row co-founder Suge Knight.

The Lo Down: Snoop Dogg Issues Warning To 6ix9ine After “Snitch” Accusations [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com