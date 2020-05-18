TV Takedown: The Last Dance Conclusion & Kandi Burruss Pops off on Nene Leakes On RHOA Reunion [VIDEO]

After a five week run, the 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance” came to a conclusion on Sunday night . We also got part II of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion show was full of fireworks once again.
Angie Ange and Lore’l breakdown what you missed in RHOA from why Eva got so emotional speaking about ex Kevin McCall and Kandi & NeNe throw more virtual blows. Billy Sorrells had to hold back the tears for the conclusion of “The Last Dance”. What was your biggest takeaway from both shows?
Dutty Wine! 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival [PHOTOS]
