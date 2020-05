Rapper Future has a lot in store for his future, besides having more children!

The multiplatinum-selling rapper told Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show during a recent phone convo, that he would like to have his life turned into a book as well as a feature film.

He said, I got my book I’m working on. My movie I’m working on. They’re going to able to find it on Netflix.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: