Meagan Good Speaks Out On the Reason Why Her Skin Appears Lighter

Actress Meagan Good politely clapped back to an Instagram follower, who accused her of bleaching her skin after she posted a pic of her flawless skin.

The comment read, Megan looked better dark skin….She not so pretty anymore she looks average…But her dark skin was above average…Why did she bleach…

Megan responded, I didn’t Queen. A[n] (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed aesthetician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that messed up my skin. By the grace of God only I’m 80 % through recovery and regaining my color daily. To be honest it was a beyond painful and traumatic experience because I would never wish that on anybody. I’d really appreciate if you wouldn’t continue to spread assumptions and rumors.

