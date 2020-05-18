Chris Brown Vs. Usher??

All kinds of different battles are being talked about for the next Verzuz event on Instagram Live.

Swizz Beatz and Busta Rhymes discussed one battle people want to see: Chris Brown against Usher.

Swizz said, “I see a lot of Usher vs. Chris Brown. I see a lot of Usher vs. [Justin] Timberlake but for the culture.”

Busta replied, “Listen, man. Listen. Usher and Chris Brown gotta be it, man. That’s it. You askin’ my opinion, I’m giving it to you, big bro. I don’t want to see no Usher vs. Justin Timberlake. I want to see Usher vs. Chris Brown.”

