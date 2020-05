Some of Philadelphia’s favorite sons and daughters will be a part of a benefit for COVID-19 relief.

Patti LaBelle, Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Daryl Hall will headline the virtual concert called PHLove that will take place on May 21st.

The PHL COVID-19 Fund will receive support and awareness from the event.

The fund has already raised $16 million to support over 400 nonprofits in the area.

