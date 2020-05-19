Local News
Only In Philly: Teens Caught Riding Jet Skis In The Schuylkill River [Video]

This might be the nastiest thing that has ever happened in Philly history.. A couple of teens were caught on video riding jet skis in the Schuylkill River. 

Non-Philly residents may ask themselves “what’s wrong with that?” our response is the water is green I think that is enough to paint the picture. We hope these teens did not fall in the water during there joy ride because we have no idea what is in that water nor do we want to know. As for the rest of the city of Philadelphia, lets stick to bike life because this ain’t it!

