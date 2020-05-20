Oprah Winfrey Gives $12 Million To “Home Cities” During Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey is giving funds to help the cities that groomed her into the person she is today.

Oprah’s “home cities” donation totals $12 million as communities across the country try and rebound during the pandemic. Winfrey is giving monies to Chicago, Baltimore, Nashville, Milwaukee, and Kosciusko, Mississippi.

In an interview, Winfrey said, “The reason I’m talking about it is because there is going to be a need for people of means to step up. I mean, this thing is not going away. Even when the virus is gone, the devastation left by people not being able to work for months who were holding on paycheck to paycheck, who have used up their savings — people are going to be in need.”

She continued saying, “So my thing is, look in your own neighborhood, in your own backyard to see how you can serve and where your service is most essential. That is the real essential work, I think, for people of means.”

