Experts Say Gyms Will Be One Of The Toughest Places To Reopen

As a lot of the country starts relaxing stay-at-home restrictions, some people want to get back to exercising in their gym.

Experts think gyms will have the most problems when locations begin to open the doors.

One infectious disease expert says, “If we’re going to make a list of high-risk activities, the gym would be on the upper end of that spectrum. We’ve got lots of people in an enclosed indoor space with high-contact surfaces and they’re also exercising as well, perhaps expelling more breath into the air.”

An epidemiologist at Canada’s McGill University suggests that gyms should limit the number of people inside the space, take temperatures when people enter, wipe down equipment frequently, and hold group classes outside.

