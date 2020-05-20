Artist Behind Viral 50 Cent Murals Claims He’s Been Assaulted Over His Work

An Australian artist who takes joy in painting murals of 50 Cent mashed up with other celebrities got assaulted on Tuesday (May 19).

Lushsux, says he was assaulted and posted a picture of himself in the hospital along with a bloody pillow. He captioned the photo: “I don’t like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint … I constantly have to unwillingly fight people (among other insane s_t you would not believe even if I told you) on the street who for whatever cooked reason seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble. It’s tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren’t sociopathic pieces of sh_t.”

50 posted a Lushsux painting of his face mashed up with Mike Tyson that was named “50 Thent” the television mogul captioned the photo saying Lushsux, “needs an ass whoopin bad, he still doing this s_t.”

