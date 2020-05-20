Gowns From Beyonce, J-Lo for Sale

Luxurious gowns worn by the likes of Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez are for sale and the money is going to a good cause.

The money raised from the sale of the gowns will benefit Direct Relief, a nonprofit that provides PPEs to those working on the front lines.

The sale, which is being dubbed as “Chic Relief” was put together by celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart and eBay.

Other gowns worn by Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Cardi B, Gwen Stefani, and others will be included in the auction that takes place this Sunday at 4 p.m. eBay will match the funds raised from the sale of each garment by up to $1 million.

