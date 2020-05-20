Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos

Alicia Keys chose to go on Instagram and show some of her highschool photos off! 

Alicia Keys

Source: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

The Class of 2020 will have to graduate a bit different from any other class due to the global pandemic. Nonetheless they still earned the diploma and should be proud of themselves. Every year during this time celebrities show off there highschool/college photos to reminisce about the good ole times.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Alicia Keys chose to go on Instagram and show some of her highschool photos off!

 

Keys also shared a picture from her high school prom!

Ava Dash Dame Dash Daughter

Whoa: Dame Dash's Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]

20 photos Launch gallery

Whoa: Dame Dash's Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]

Continue reading Whoa: Dame Dash’s Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]

Whoa: Dame Dash's Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3120774" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Damon Dash Studios) / (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Damon Dash Studios)[/caption] Dame Dash's daughter, Ava Dash has grown up to be a dash-ingly beautiful young lady! The music mogul has a 20-year old daughter that is growing up so fast. Dame has openly stood up for his daughter on numerous occasions when trolls have said nasty things about his baby girl. You go Dame stand up for your daughter! Check out some of our favorite pictures of Dame Dash's beautiful daughter Ava Dash below.   CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY   Related: Maryland Woman Who Says She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter Is Speaking Her Truth?   Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

 

Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Headlines
Close