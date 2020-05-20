Rapper BIA Talks Going Platinum With Russ, Rihanna Repost, And What It Means To Be A ‘Cover Girl’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Featured on one of the biggest records to come over the past year, rapper Bia joined The Morning Hustle on video conference to discuss new music, fashion, and much more. Bia has been making noise in the music scene for the past few years, but it was her feature with Russ on “Best on Earth” that has garnered all the recent attention.

After Rihanna posted a short video with the song playing in the background with the caption, “Thank you Bia and Russ for my new fav song “Best on Earth.” The post gained over 19,000,000 views. The song eventually peaked at number 46 becoming Bia’s highest peaking song and was recently certified Platinum.

We chop it up with her about her come up, her new tracks “Free BIA (1st Day Out) and her new single “Cover Girl”. The track comes with a “quarantine music video” with her dancing in front of a wall in multiple outfits. The video just proves that creativity doesn’t have to stop just because we are home quarantined.

Check out the full interview with Bia, Angie Ange, Billy Sorrells, and Lore’l on The Morning Hustle and be on the look out for her upcoming project Rich Tiers.

