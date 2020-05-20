QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
HomeQuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Gunna Talks Alter Ego “Wunna”, His Relationship With Lil Baby, New Album Plus More

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

Hip Hop’s rockstar Gunna stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. He discussed his new album coming out called “Wunna.”  Gunna says the album is named after his alter ego, who he wants to introduce to his fans. He says Wunna is a more relaxed, chill, and open side of him that his fans haven’t had the opportunity to see. Gunna also talked about his relationship with Lil Baby and how they became an undeniable duo that hip-hip loves to see. Plus see how his last tour was connected to Nipsey Hussle in the full interview below!

LISTEN LIVE

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside

Maryland Woman Says She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter

3 photos Launch gallery

Maryland Woman Says She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter

Continue reading Maryland Woman Says She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter

Maryland Woman Says She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter

[caption id="attachment_3760203" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption]   La’Teasha Macer from Cambridge, Maryland says she has been through a lot in her 28 years on this earth. She watched Multiple Sclerosis take a toll on her mother’s life, leaving her bedridden, but she held her mom down helping raise four other children while going to school full-time and working two jobs.  La’Teasha said her family had a so-called secret that the whole town knew about including her. She say’s it’s now time for her to spill her own tea and speak her truth: Jay-Z is the father, allegedly. RELATED: Love Child Alert! Young Man Claiming To Be Jay Z’s Son Files Paternity Suit [VIDEO] According to Macer’s Instagram page, she has decided to speak her truth. She alleges that the rapper/music mogul Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z is her father.  According to La’Teasha’s page, Jay-Z and her mother had a relationship that her family, as well as others in town, knew about. Besides DNA, looks don’t lie. She also said just like her alleged father, she has twin boys, that would be his grandchildren. This won’t be the first time someone has staked their claims to the Carter royal throne. Listening to the video below it sounds like La’Teasha plans on doing her own documentary. Take a look below.

Gunna Talks Alter Ego “Wunna”, His Relationship With Lil Baby, New Album Plus More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Headlines
Close