Teyana Taylor Drops New Song & Video for 2020 Graduates [Video Inside]

Teyana Taylor is never one to stay inside the box when it comes to her music videos, and this time is no different!
The singer recently dropped a new song and video for her latest single, ‘Made It,’ dedicated to the class of 2020.
Yesterday Taylor took to Instagram to surprise fans with a sneak peek of the unexpected video with the caption, “At Midnight it’s litty! You made it! Class of 2020 this is for you.”
AT MIDNIGHT ITS LITTTYYYYYYYYY!!!!! YOU MADE IT!!!!!!! Class of 2020 this is for you!!!! First and foremost, Thank you to ALL the graduates that contributed to the video! I truly appreciate you & happy to celebrate YOU!!! Unfortunately, this pandemic has stopped us from physically gathering and celebrating all the hard work you’ve put in through the years But this pandemic can’t stop your spirit, it can’t dim your light, and it can’t take your degree away from you!! So when you make it out of this dark time, shine bright and light up the world! Congratulations to the class of 2020, YOU MADE IT!! PEACE & LOVE! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MADEIT will be avail on all platforms at midnight including the video!! Tune in! 💛🧡❤️
The video shows Teyana in a cap and gown, giving her valedictorian speech to an empty crowd.
What makes the message behind the song and video even better are the clips sent in from actual graduates highlighting their achievements despite the country’s current crisis.
Many students have been deprived of having a traditional graduation with friends and family due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this is a refreshing tribute!
The 29-year-old singer is expected to drop her second studio-album this June.
No word yet on whether ‘Made It’ will be added to the album.
Check out the full video to ‘Made It’ Below.