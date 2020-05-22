Rapper Dave East Issued Summonses After NYPD Traffic Stop

Dave East was arrested early Friday morning after the SUV he was riding in was pulled over for not signaling at a stoplight.

The driver cooperated with police but it was East and another passenger that got angry after being asked for their IDs.

Police found six bags of marijuana in the vehicle, the incident was documented on East’s Instagram Stories, in the video people surrounded the scene, with one person heard yelling, “this is harassment.”

East, along with the other passenger, was transported to jail where they received a court summons for criminal possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct, they were then released.

