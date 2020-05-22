Stream Gunna’s New Album ‘WUNNA’

Gunna’s new album, “WUNNA” or “Wealthy Unapologetic Ni**a Naturally Authentic,” as it’s also called, has finally arrived.

The album features a host of notable names like Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, and Young Thug, along with production from Wheezy, Mike WiLL Made-It, Tay Keith, and Turbo.

The 18-track album was recorded in Jamaica and inspired by his alter ego, who is a Gemini. Gunna says the album named after his “second person, WUNNA.”

Quarantine has been especially busy for Gunna as he’s been knocking out features for artists like NAV and Camila Cabello. He’s also working on Super Slimey 2 with Lil Baby, Future, and Young Thug and he gave fans a look at the making of Wunna in his two-part documentary.

