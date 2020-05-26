Elderly Philly Woman Allegedly Abused In Hospital And Sent Back Home

View this post on Instagram

#DIRECTMESSAGE FROM @zahlee07 My aunt have Dementia, she non verbal and she was sent to mercy hospital due to her not being herself. Went to pick her up and this is how she was returned to us. This COVID19 shit is in the way. If we were there this shit wouldn't of happened. I ask god to give me the patience and guidance for real. Times like this I wish I wasn't a parent. I wouldn't of mind spending time in jail for mines. How can you hurt a person that can barely stand talk or function. Rot in hell bitch. GOD DON'T SLEEP 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️@nogunzone