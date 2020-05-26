A local story has recently surfaced on an elderly woman with Dementia being sent to Mercy Hosptial for medical reasons. During her visit to the hospital, an alleged abuse occurred. The elderly woman’s niece took a picture of her aunt’s black eye and posted it to social media for proof of the abuse.
View this post on Instagram
#DIRECTMESSAGE FROM @zahlee07 My aunt have Dementia, she non verbal and she was sent to mercy hospital due to her not being herself. Went to pick her up and this is how she was returned to us. This COVID19 shit is in the way. If we were there this shit wouldn't of happened. I ask god to give me the patience and guidance for real. Times like this I wish I wasn't a parent. I wouldn't of mind spending time in jail for mines. How can you hurt a person that can barely stand talk or function. Rot in hell bitch. GOD DON'T SLEEP 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️@nogunzone
More news to come as the story develops.
Elderly Philly Woman Allegedly Abused In Hospital And Sent Back Home was originally published on rnbphilly.com