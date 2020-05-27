Trump Wants To Shut Down Social Media Platforms After Getting Fact Checked

President Trump frequently uses Twitter to express his feelings and disdain for others. But after getting fact checked by Twitter, Trump is looking to shut down social media platforms.

On Monday, the President tweeted misinformation about mail-in voting and Twitter quickly labeled his tweet with a message that read “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” The label links off to a page from Twitter that informs users his claims “are unsubstantiated, according to CNN, Washington Post and others.”

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

In March Twitter rolled out a new system where they added warnings on tweets with COVID-19-related misinformation. In May, they began adding a new label to tweets “containing synthetic and manipulated media.”

Just hours after the label appeared on his tweet, Trump went back on Twitter to share his thoughts. He accused the platform of interfering with the 2020 Presidential Election and “stifling free speech.”

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

He later added that Republicans feel that social media platforms silence conservative’s voices and they will be strongly regulating/closing social media platforms.

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

