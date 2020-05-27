Philly Slang You Need To Know Before You Go To The Jawn

Philly slang is heavily used everywhere in the world. If this is a shocker you have obviously been living under a rock. For years, Philadelphian’s have used slang words in movies, music videos, it’s used by our favorite athletes, and even some of our favorite entertainers. Hence one of the best football plays of all time is called “Philly Special” so it’s safe to say we run the culture! But what are some of those terms that move the culture? Below we’ve listed the Philly slang terms in Hip Hop that drive the culture.
Jawn: a person, place, or thing
Boul: This term is to refer to another male
Young Boul: Is a young man
Drawn: Somebody that is acting out of character.
Drawl Box: An individual that is REALLY acting out of character
Ye Mean: Do you know what I mean?
Bid: A fool or fooling around
Type Time: What are your intentions?
Whiz Wit: A cheesesteak with cheese whiz and onions
Whiz wit out: A cheesesteak with Cheese Whiz but without onions
Wooder Ice: Water Ice
Ard: Alright/Ok
Ocky: Unauthentic
Outta Pocket: Out of line
Niz: Nope
