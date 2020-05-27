Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Amid SNL Blackface Backlash

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon came under fire this week after a 2000 Saturday Night Live skit of him in blackface impersonating Chris Rock resurfaced.

Some are calling for the late-night host to apologize publicly and others want him ‘canceled’ altogether.

Tuesday Fallon tweeted, In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.

Oscar winner and comedian Jamie Foxx came to Fallon’s defense and told E! News, He was doing an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn’t blackface. We are comedians and I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch.

Fox added, On a show called ‘In Living Color’ we played every race. Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry.

