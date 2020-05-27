Travis Scott Dated Rihanna Before Kylie Jenner

It seems that the dating rumors that swirled around Travis Scott and Rihanna back in the day were true!

According to Throwing Fits podcast host Lawrence Schlossman, he spilled the tea on the couple online back in 2015 when he was an editor for Complex.

The two wanted to keep their romance hush-hush and Travis asked Lawrence to keep it under wraps. However, he didn’t, and Travis was pissed!

Lawrence told his podcasts co-hosts, Apparently, what [Complex editor Joe] LaPuma, our boy Joe The Puma, told me was that it hurt Complex’s relationship with Travis. This was in 2015/16 I wrote this. But apparently, for the next couple of years, he would complain about that.

Lawrence also added, It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna’. It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please’. [It’s] obviously embarrassing as f**k.

It’s unclear why the two went their separate ways. Some speculate they were just too different. Urban Islandz sources said Rihanna allegedly felt the rapper was too needy. Meanwhile, insiders at HollywoodLife said Travis had an issue with [Rihanna’s] partying ways and how wild she was.

Travis went on to date makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and Rihanna went on to date Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

