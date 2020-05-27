LeBron, Other Athletes Speak Out On Death Of George Floyd

LeBron James and many other big-name athletes are speaking out after the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

LeBron shared an Instagram post comparing a photo of the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck to Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem, writing “Do you understand NOW!!??!!??” Kaepernick shared a similar photo to his social media accounts.

Stars like Donovan Mitchell and Odell Beckham Jr. called the incident “sickening”, while the Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence said he was “DONE BEING QUIET AND DONE BEING ANGRY”.

