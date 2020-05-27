In the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic and act of racist crimes we FINALLY have some positive news in the city of Philadelphia. Philly bred, Dappa has opened up a daycare called Young With Options. Not only did Dappa open up a great place for children to go but this is history breaking news for he is the youngest black man in the city that owns a daycare!
Salute to Dappa for spreading the positivity in troubling times!
Over a half a million businesses close each year. Most small businesses have a life span of 6 months. Grateful to be celebrating year three of caring and teaching our young minds. . . Have Vision and Produce Quality! Happy Anniversary @youngwithoptionsac (Locations 53rd and Market and Cottman & Rising Sun) #YoungWithOptions
Philly Rapper Dappa Becomes The Youngest Black Daycare Owner In The City was originally published on rnbphilly.com