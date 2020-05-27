Local News
HomeLocal News

Philly Rapper Dappa Becomes The Youngest Black Daycare Owner In The City

Philly bred, Dappa has opened up a daycare called Young With Options. 

In the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic and act of racist crimes we FINALLY have some positive news in the city of Philadelphia. Philly bred, Dappa has opened up a daycare called Young With OptionsNot only did Dappa open up a great place for children to go but this is history breaking news for he is the youngest black man in the city that owns a daycare!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Salute to Dappa for spreading the positivity in troubling times!

 

Related: Philly Slang You Need To Know Before You Go To The Jawn

Coi Leray

Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino's Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

20 photos Launch gallery

Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino's Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Continue reading Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino's Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

A 22-year old artist from New Jersey named Coi Leray stepped on the scene recently, creating an organic buzz by making good music and dating (now her ex) boyfriend Trippie Redd. We just found out Coi Leray’s father is Benzino (via Nardwuar) and we are SHOCKED! Listen Live If you didn’t know, Benizo is a rapper who’s had a long career making music and even showing up on the ‘Love & Hip-Hop ATL.’ He is also well known for being one of the few people not afraid to go toe-to-toe with Eminem. Check out photos of his beautiful daughter, Coi Leray, below!

 

Philly Rapper Dappa Becomes The Youngest Black Daycare Owner In The City  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Headlines
Close