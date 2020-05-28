Arizona man Dimitri Mills, works for DoorDash where he encountered an angry customer for the ages. As Mills arrived at a neighborhood apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona he was approached by a man with a gun. Dimitri Mills spoke to CNN saying, “When I exited my vehicle, he had his gun drawn to me”.

Check the disturbing video of an angry customer wrongfully drawing his firearm to an innocent Door Dash driver.

There are no excuses for this type of behavior towards a black man attempting to do his job without being disturbed.

Angry Customer Arrested For Pulling A Gun On DoorDash Driver [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com