Brian Sims Exposes PA State Reps For Secretly Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brian Sims has had enough with the silence and puts about everyone on blast. Sims took to Facebook live to expose many people in the Pennsylvania State Representatives for secretly testing positive for COVID-19. What adds insult to injury is Sims expressed that these are the same reps that have been urging us to go back to our regular lives and it is “safe” to proceed to our regular scheduled programming.

