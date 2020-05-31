Local News
J.R. Smith Brutally Beats Up Protestor For Vandalizing His Car [Video]

A video surfaced where JR Smith was going outside to his car and allegedly caught a protestor vandalizing on his property. The rest was history.

NBA basketball player JR Smith has been known for many things in his career. Many clutch shots, missed clutch free throws & even some fights on and off the court. The newest update on the former basketball star is him beating the brakes off of a LA protestor. A video surfaced where JR Smith was going outside to his car and allegedly caught a protestor vandalizing on his property. The rest was history.

Watch the full video below.

View this post on Instagram

#JRSMITH

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

