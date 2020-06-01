Spike Lee Releases Chilling Short Film About George Floyd’s Death

Spike Lee has released a short film about George Floyd’s death, which aired on CNN. “3 Brothers” details the death of George Floyd and Eric Garner and ties them to Radio Raheem, a character in Lee’s 1989 film, Do The Right Thang.

“Will History Stop Repeating Itself?” the question flashes across the screen during the opening of the film.

“How can people not understand why people are acting the way they are? This is not new, we saw with the riots in the 60s, the assassination of Dr. King, every time something jumps off and we don’t get our justice, people are reacting the way they do to be heard,” Spike Lee told CNN’s Don Lemon, “We are seeing this again and again and again … This is the thing: the killing of black bodies, that is what this country is built upon.”

Spike also referenced his shirt which had the date 1619 on it, a representation of when the first laborers came to Jamestown, Virginia, and were sold into slavery.

