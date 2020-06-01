Kim & Kanye Threaten to Sue Former Bodyguard for at Least $10 Million

Kim and Kanye West are threatening to sue their former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, who went on the “Hollywood Raw Podcast” and discussed the couple’s business and personal life, $10 million if he continues to talk about them.

Kim and Kanye sent a cease and desist letter to Stanulis after he made, what they call, “false and defamatory statements.” The letter states Stanulis breached their confidentiality agreement.

Stanulis stated on the podcast that Kanye had “ridiculous rules” such as walking 10 steps behind him on city streets and says Kanye would get angry if paparazzi shots were blocked.

Stanulis calls Kanye the most “neediest” and “moodiest” celeb who hired him. Stanulis, who is now an actor and director said through his publicist, “… no breach of any confidentiality agreement was done.” Zack Teperman says his client went on the podcast to promote his new movie and old stories that were already public knowledge were discussed.

