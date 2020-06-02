BlackOutTuesday Takes Over Instagram to Protest George Floyd’s Death

Demonstrations for George Floyd continue to happen nationwide as the country deals with another huge pandemic concerning racism.

Last week, the music industry announced #Blackout2020 for June 2nd to protest the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and other African Americans who died under the hands of the law.

The blackout is a day where businesses are to disconnect from work and reconnect with communities affected by injustice.

Senior Director of Marketing at Atlantic, Jamilia Thomas released a statement saying, “The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. An industry that has profited predominantly from Black art. [We] are obligated to protect and empower the Black communities that have made [the music industry] disproportionately wealthy in ways that are measurable and transparent.”

Among Atlantic, labels including Columbia, Def Jam, Interscope, Sony, and Warner Music Group have also joined the cause.

Despite its initial purpose, the movement has since expanded beyond the music industry, with everyone on Instagram now participating in the blackout.

Check out what some celebrities had to say about Blackout Tuesday 2020: