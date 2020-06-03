QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Your Voice Matters: Callers Express Feelings On George Floyd’s Death and Protests

DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva provide a safe place for listeners to vent

As we continue to go through these unjust times, DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva wanted to provide a safe place for listeners to express their feelings. We are all angry, tired, confused, and drained from the continuous brutal acts towards our people. Callers share their feelings, which echos what many Americans feel. Take a listen and let us know how you are coping and staying motivated.

If you are looking for a way to make a difference please donate to help keep those protesting peacefully, safe. You can give to the D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/defendblmdc

 

In a time of hurt and pain, the Black community is coming together to protest for not only George Floyd but the other lives lost to police brutality.  Thousands of people are gathering together across the country to fight for justice and celebrities are stepping out.  Some are donating money to the cause, using their platform to spread awareness, and some are choosing to be on the frontlines. Check out these celebrities who have decided to step out and be apart of the movement. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBEHEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Your Voice Matters: Callers Express Feelings On George Floyd’s Death and Protests  was originally published on kysdc.com

