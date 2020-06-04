Angie’s Motivation: “You Must Do The Things You Cannot Do” [AUDIO]

“You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I have lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’ You must do the thing you think you cannot do,” said Eleanor Roosevelt

Angie explains how these words are so powerful because they resonate so deeply and you are sure they are truth. What you desire is on the other side of fear, but you must have the strength and faith to take it head on.

