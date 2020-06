Source: R1 / R1

Doctors and Students of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine take a knee for 8 mins to honor #GeorgeFloyd on #CityLineAve.

Cars honk their horns as they drive by in salute of PCOM’s initiative to pay their respects to George Floyd and other black lives that have been lost.

After the 8 minutes, they hold up a banner that says “#WhiteCoats for Black Lives”

