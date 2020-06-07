6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill For Not Protesting

Because he can’t go a week without harassing people. 6ix9ine has chosen the easiest victim to reach, Meek Mill. Meek and the Gumbo rapper have a history of going back and forth. After Meek released a new song outlining the temperature of America’s terrible race relations; 6ix9ine jumped full fledge in troll mode.

The rapper also goes in on Meek for not getting out to protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month.

“If Kanye, who is way more famous than all these rappers is outside protesting with the people, why is the wannabe Martin Luther King Not but has no problem dropping a song,” Tekashi wrote on the post.

In the upload’s caption, the “Fefe” rapper wrote, “BUT YOU THE VOICE FOR THE STREETS YOU FUCKIN CLOWN.”

This is not the first time the two East Coast rappers have gone head-to-head on social media.

In early May, prior to the release of “Gooba,” 6ix9ine’s first single after being released to home confinement to finish out his prison sentence following his arrest on federal racketeering charges in 2018, the rhymers exchanged words via social media after the Roc Nation affiliate called out the 24-year-old rapper on Twitter.

“I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim…,” the “Dreams and Nightmares” MC wrote. “Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed Nipsey. He wasn’t supposed to be on the streets! That’s the only thing I’ma say because he’s dead… left his baby mom and childlike a coward as targets!”

6ix9ine quickly responded, writing back, “Imagine having a newborn baby come into the world and be pressed about a Mexican with rainbow hair.”

