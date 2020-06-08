Beyoncé Talks The Secrets To Success, BLM, & More During Graduation Speech

Queen Bey has done it again and this time she shut down the Class of 2020.

Over the weekend, The 38-year-old singer appeared on Youtube’s ‘Dear Class of 2020,’ where she gave a virtual commencement speech for graduating seniors.

In her Speech, Bey tackled issues concerning the Black Lives Matter movement, the keys to being successful, sexism, and more.

“You have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic, and a worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed Black human being. And you still made it. We’re so proud of you.”

Other special guests from the virtual event included appearances from President Obama, Michelle Obama, and more.

To see the entire speech from the event, check out the video below.