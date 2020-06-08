Local
HomeLocal

Philly Bicycle Patrol Officer Arrested After Beating Up Protestors

The alleged attacker is officer Joseph Bologna Jr. and is now facing charges after physically abusing the innocent protestors. 

A Philly police officer was caught on video beating up protestors Tuesday in Center City. The police officer hopped off of his bicycle and started swinging his baton at the Temple University students that were protesting. The alleged attacker is officer Joseph Bologna Jr. and is now facing charges after physically abusing the innocent protestors.

Philly Bicycle Patrol Officers Brutally Beat Up Protestors [Video]

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has made a statement regarding Officer Joseph’s assault, “As a Department, we do not condone the criminal acts of any person, and it is my sincere hope that the District Attorney does, in fact, hold all people who cause harm to others equally accountable,”.

 

Destroyed couch

Philly Looters Take Everything At Rent-A-Center Except Cowboys Sofa [Video]

16 photos Launch gallery

Philly Looters Take Everything At Rent-A-Center Except Cowboys Sofa [Video]

Continue reading Philly Looters Take Everything At Rent-A-Center Except Cowboys Sofa [Video]

Philly Looters Take Everything At Rent-A-Center Except Cowboys Sofa [Video]

The city of Philadelphia has been on a looting rampage. First, it was Target on City Line Ave that got looted and Philly Twitter apparently saw this coming from a mile away.  Following Target was Shoprite on 52nd and Parkside where they left the supermarket completely empty. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY Now the looters have broken into a Rent-A-Center and cleared the store..Well, almost everything except the Dallas Cowboys sofa. Check the video out below Related: Abington Jefferson Health Hospital Under Fire After Employee Makes Racist Comments Online   GO BACK TO RNB PHILLY HOMEPAGE   

Philly Bicycle Patrol Officer Arrested After Beating Up Protestors  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Headlines
Close